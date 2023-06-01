Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.73

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Nano has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $96.69 million and approximately $802,916.40 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002695 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,927.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00352769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00548079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00066377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00420283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.