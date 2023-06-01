Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.61

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.61 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 262,168 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,820.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.53.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

