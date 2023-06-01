National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

NA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.86.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NA traded down C$1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$96.09. 402,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.84. The firm has a market cap of C$32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$104.83.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.