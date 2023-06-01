National Bankshares Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$39.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWO. CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

Shares of GWO traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,851. The company has a current ratio of 42.86, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$39.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.04. The stock has a market cap of C$36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

