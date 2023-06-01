Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $18.19. Approximately 1,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Nayax had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nayax during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

