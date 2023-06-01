NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Northland Securities

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $66.35 on Thursday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

