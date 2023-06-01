Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $407.52

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $407.52 and last traded at $406.76, with a volume of 3789351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.72.

The company has a market cap of $180.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.16.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,640. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

