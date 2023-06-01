Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 75,880 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $248,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.02 and its 200 day moving average is $347.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

