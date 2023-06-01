Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.39% of Church & Dwight worth $272,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,649 shares of company stock worth $35,129,913. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 322,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.