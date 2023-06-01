Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 1,074,149 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 352.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,149 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of International Business Machines worth $194,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $129.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average is $134.63.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

