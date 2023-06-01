Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 6.10% of Bank of Hawaii worth $189,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,521,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 432,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,713. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

