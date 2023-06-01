Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $198,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.
Aspen Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.36. The stock had a trading volume of 80,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,277. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.53. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.40 and a 1-year high of $263.59.
Aspen Technology Profile
Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.
