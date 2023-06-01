Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269,916 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.65% of Apollo Global Management worth $237,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

NYSE:APO traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $67.68. 1,133,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,758. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

