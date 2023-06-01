Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,269,916 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.65% of Apollo Global Management worth $237,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
