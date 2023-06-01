Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.63% of Zebra Technologies worth $215,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,638,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,203,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,272,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 824,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,974,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.08. The stock had a trading volume of 111,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,648. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Zebra Technologies

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.