Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $254.25 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,677 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $254,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,244,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

