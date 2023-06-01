Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $290.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,939,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,348 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $290,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 975.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 313,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,131 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 796,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,697. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

