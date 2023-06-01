Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 760,793 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Emerson Electric worth $300,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,923. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

