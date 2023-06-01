Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,599 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.54% of Nordson worth $209,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,148,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.20.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

