Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 276,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,754. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $4.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 142,293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

