NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.99. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 2,926,050 shares changing hands.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 163,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 105,345 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 988,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,991,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

