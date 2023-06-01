NFT Price Up 6.5% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $759,901.33 and approximately $11.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025548 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,807.09 or 0.99963490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02061398 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

