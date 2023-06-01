Nicholas Michael Westfall Sells 1,330 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Chemed stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $533.43. 80,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,841. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.07. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $570.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after acquiring an additional 230,531 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $71,705,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

