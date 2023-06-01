Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Noah stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. 38,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,631. Noah has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

