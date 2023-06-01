North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.36

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.36 and traded as high as C$25.20. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$24.96, with a volume of 29,426 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.72.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of C$655.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.