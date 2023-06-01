Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 35000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0380518 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.