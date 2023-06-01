NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.98.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $32,228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 198.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 999,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after buying an additional 647,625 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.