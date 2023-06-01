Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 47599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.
The firm has a market capitalization of $929.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,973 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter.
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
