Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $90.90, but opened at $74.14. Okta shares last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 5,897,372 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKTA. Stephens increased their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Okta Trading Down 22.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

