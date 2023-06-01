Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Holdings Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,102,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,563 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.77% of Old National Bancorp worth $145,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 171,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

