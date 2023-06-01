Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.84

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $5.98. Omeros shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 251,610 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Omeros Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $457.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Insider Activity

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omeros

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omeros by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 806.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 181,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares during the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

