OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $105.42 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $105.42 million and $8.32 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00038686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

