OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $105.42 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $105.42 million and $8.32 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00052855 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00038686 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017502 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005798 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003689 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.
About OMG Network
OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling OMG Network
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.