ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $79.84. 18,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,958. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.