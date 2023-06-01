Orchid Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $62.21 million and $919,039.70 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06685616 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $848,607.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

