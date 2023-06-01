O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.34% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,233,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $900.31. 161,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $901.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $853.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $580.01 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.