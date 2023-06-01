Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $3.72 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.97. 407,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $166.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

