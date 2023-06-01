Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,000. SS&C Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,300,000 after acquiring an additional 401,503 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,484,000 after acquiring an additional 757,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,140,000 after acquiring an additional 106,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.53. 619,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

