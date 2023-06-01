Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.82

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 91224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Outfront Media by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

