Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Outset Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. 82,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.48. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $85,986.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $85,986.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,732 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $54,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,893 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

About Outset Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 424.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 758,359 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,620,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 21,649.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 440,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.