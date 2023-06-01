Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ECOW opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.95.

