PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.53 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.11 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.70.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,707,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,187 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,183. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,686,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,062,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,913,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,909,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Stories

