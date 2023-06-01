Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.36

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.36 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 34433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.94 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

