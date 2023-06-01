Pareto Securities Initiates Coverage on INDUS (OTCMKTS:INDHF)

Equities researchers at Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of INDUS (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

INDUS Stock Performance

INDHF opened at C$30.00 on Tuesday. INDUS has a fifty-two week low of C$30.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.20.

