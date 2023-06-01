Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.62.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $52,431.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

