Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,678 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.73. 209,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,519. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

