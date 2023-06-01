Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 405,340 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

