Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.31

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and traded as high as $34.50. Pershing Square shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 64,621 shares.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

