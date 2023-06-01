PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 137,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 184,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

PetroTal Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

