Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,505. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

