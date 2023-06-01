Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Up 4.4%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 80,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 409,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $91,692.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $35,614.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,959.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $91,692.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.