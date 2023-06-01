Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $7.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.29. 257,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC Bearings Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.